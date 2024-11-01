CCaaS Platform Convoso Launches Reimagined Branding to Reflect Its Growth and Industry Leadership

The 18-year-old martech company’s new visual identity and positioning aligns with its commitment to industry innovation.

We’re excited to align our visual identity with the high-performance, user-friendly solutions that Convoso has become known for, as well as our broader vision of industry-leading innovation.” — Nima Hakimi, Convoso CEO and Co-Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Convoso , the leading AI-powered contact center platform for sales teams, announces its reimagined brand identity and fully redesigned website. The refreshed brand reflects Convoso’s dedication to empowering contact centers with innovative solutions for sales and lead generation, underscoring its commitment to industry leadership and exceptional customer experience.Founded in 2006, Convoso has been at the forefront of outbound call center solutions for nearly two decades. Supporting its continued evolution, the company has launched an updated logo, modernized visual elements, and streamlined messaging, enhancing brand consistency across all channels. The new brand identity positions Convoso for future growth as it continues to meet the dynamic needs of revenue-driven contact centers.“Our new brand represents a commitment to not only our current customers but also the future of the contact center industry,” said Nima Hakimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Convoso. “We’re excited to align our visual identity with the high-performance, user-friendly solutions that Convoso has become known for, as well as our broader vision of industry-leading innovation.”Key Highlights of the Brand Refresh:– New Logo and Visual Identity: Modernized design that reflects the brand’s energy, trustworthiness, and forward-thinking approach.– Updated Messaging and Positioning: Aligned with the needs of today’s contact center revenue teams, focusing on growth, compliance, and enhanced ROI.– Redesigned Website: An intuitive and engaging experience that enhances accessibility to Convoso’s full suite of solutions, resources, and support.Convoso partnered with brand design agency Made Studios of San Francisco on brand strategy, visual identity, and website design. For website development, the company partnered with 9thCO of Toronto.Made Studios Founder Drew Meyers said, “Convoso has changed the game by giving their customers more of everything – more connections, more conversions, and more revenue - our job was to develop a new brand platform and visual identity that telegraphs Convoso’s leadership.”Convoso’s brand refresh follows the company’s expansion into growth markets, strategic product planning, and its notable prominence as a premium technology provider for sales and lead generation teams.To learn more about Convoso’s new brand and explore its innovative solutions, visit convoso.com.# # #About ConvosoConvoso is a leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for revenue teams. Since 2006, Convoso has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions to drive customer growth while supporting adherence to regulatory standards.

Announcing the Convoso Brand Reimagined

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.