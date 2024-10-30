Natur og Ungdom from Norway to receive Max van der Stoel Award 2024 on 6 November

THE HAGUE, 30 October 2024 - The 2024 Max van der Stoel Award will be presented to Natur og Ungdom from Norway in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Wednesday, 6 November.

Paul van den IJssel, Ambassador for International Organisations, will present the Award on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Natur og Ungdom was selected as the winner of the 2024 Max van der Stoel Award in recognition of its efforts to give young people of all backgrounds in Norway a voice in environmental policy.

Gytis Blaževičius and Elisabeth Myrland from Natur og Ungdom, the former OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the Netherlands Ambassador for International Organisations Paul van den Ijssel, and the Permanent Representative of Norway to the OSCE Ellen Svendsen will address the event. OSCE Chair-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg will provide a video address.

The Max van der Stoel Award - a prize of €50,000 - has been organized by the HCNM and sponsored by the Dutch Foreign Ministry every two years since 2003. It is presented to a person, group or institution, in recognition of their extraordinary and outstanding achievements in improving the position of national minorities across the OSCE countries.

