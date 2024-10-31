AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Latest New and Returning 2024 Silver Sponsor Members

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that Fastly has joined as a new silver sponsor member. Additionally, AMD and world4you Internet Services GmbH recently renewed their silver sponsor membership of the foundation.Fastly - www.fastly.com - Fastly’s powerful, programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver fast, safe, and engaging online experiences. Its edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation on a global scale. Fastly’s high-performance, modern architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps quickly and cost-effectively, which is why organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience.Fastly is headquartered in San Francisco.“Fastly is a proud supporter of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation,” said Fastly Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman. “Open source and open standards are critical not only to Fastly, but also to the future of the internet and all digital technologies. We remain steadfast in our support for the open internet, and we are committed to helping the open source community and technologies thrive.”AMD - www.amd.com - For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics, and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses, and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work, and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible.“AMD has a long-standing commitment to delivering open, standards-based enterprise technologies that solve our customers’ biggest challenges. We are proud to contribute to community-driven open-source projects, like AlmaLinux, that foster an accessible and successful Linux ecosystem. We are pleased to continue our support of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president, Data Center Ecosystems and Solutions, AMD.world4you - www.world4you.com - world4you serves as one of Austria’s leading hosting providers, providing its customers’ data a secure home on the internet. With more than 26 years of recognized excellence, world4you serves more than 134,000 customers and more than 289,000 registered domains. The company offers self-employed people, small businesses and private individuals intuitive and powerful hosting products with the highest level of security, availability and local support at eye level. world4you is headquartered in Linz, Austria.Sandra Trummer-Gabler, General Manager at world4you, is convinced of the collaboration: “We are proud to be sponsor members of AlmaLinux again this year. Strong partnerships are crucial for us to provide the service our customers deserve. Together, we are setting benchmarks and maintaining the standards that are essential for reliable services and a successful future."About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

