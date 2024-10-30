Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Empowering Our Workforce in Cyberspace

1. We Are All Cyber Warriors. It is essential to recognize that every individual in the Navy is a "Cyber Warrior." Whether you're on the front lines or managing daily tasks, your actions online directly impact our cyber security. You are the first line of defense. By performing basic cyber hygiene, you can prevent 98% of attacks.

· Take your annual Cyber Awareness Challenge to remind you of how to mitigate some of the vulnerabilities.

· Keep your apps, web browsers, operating systems and firmware up to date by ensuring the latest patches are installed; reboot your personal computer when it is required.

· Always use strong passwords that avoid the obvious (e.g., sequential numbers or DOB), keep passwords secure and change them regularly.

· Do not open suspicious emails or click on links of which you are unsure or unfamiliar.

· Avoid quizzes, games or surveys on social media that ask for sensitive personal information.

2. Cyber Workforce Members. Cybersecurity Awareness Month also serves as a reminder for cyber workforce (CWF) members to understand the importance of maintaining robust operational defenses. The transition to the new DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework and the DoD 8140 Cyberspace Workforce Qualification and Management Program series supports staying ahead of cyber adversaries and fortifying Navy networks. It focuses on:

· Role-Specific Qualifications Through Training Alignment: The 8140 Framework ensures operators have specialized training tailored to their specific work roles and responsibilities, leading to enhanced role clarity and accountability.

· Ongoing Professional Development Through Continuous Learning: CWF members must regularly update their proficiencies to assist them in foreseeing emerging cyber threats.

· Operational Preparedness Through Skills Matching: Aligning personnel skills with operational needs enhances readiness and facilitates quicker, more effective responses to cyber incidents.

3. Navy Leadership: Strategic Focus for 2024. The transition to the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework and the DoD 8140 series empowers Navy leadership to strengthen our most critical cyber defense: the Sailors and civilians that make up our workforce.

· Creating a Strategic Workforce Development through Talent Management: The 8140 Framework allows senior leaders to focus on building a top-tier cyber workforce, ensuring the right talent is in place for complex missions.

· Identifying and Mitigating Gaps: Leaders can use the 8140 Framework to pinpoint and mitigate workforce gaps, ensuring teams are equipped to handle evolving threats.

· Prioritizing a Culture of Learning: The emphasis on continuous certification and learning fosters a culture of ongoing improvement within the cyber workforce. Cyber readiness is an ongoing priority that we leadership can pursue every day by ensuring their workforce has the tools and trainings they need to position the Navy for success.

Overall, implementation of the DoD Cyberspace Workforce Framework will be pivotal to the Navy’s cybersecurity success. It equips:

· Sailors and civilians with the necessary skills to defend Navy data and networks.

· CWF Members with aligned training to address advanced threats.

· Senior leaders with a framework for workforce development and resilience.

This month, we celebrate every individual's role in cyber defense and highlight how our cyber workforce transition enhances our collective readiness. For further information or to get involved, contact your Information Systems Security Manager or Cyber Workforce Program Manager.

