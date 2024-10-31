Adore Me Partners with FashionVerse to Launch First-Ever Halloween-Themed, Virtual Gamified Lingerie Shopping Experience

The Adore Me x FashionVerse Experience is now available and can be played at www.playfashionverse.com

The partnership merges virtual engagement with seamless shopping experience, enabling players to make real-world purchases from Adore Me

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adore Me , known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today announced its partnership with FashionVerse , a social styling game featuring AI-enhanced 3D visuals and photorealistic results, developed by Brandible Games, to offer an exclusive Halloween-themed virtual world. From October 9 through October 31, 2024, players can style hyper-realistic avatars using seasonal corsets, sustainable pajama sets, and the first-ever halloween costumes sold by Adore Me. With this partnership, for the first time in FashionVerse’s platform, players can style items digitally, purchase them physically on Adore Me’s site, and earn in-game rewards for their purchases—effortlessly blending virtual play with shopping.“By partnering with FashionVerse, we’re giving customers a new way to interact and engage with our brand,” said Ranjan Roy, SVP of Strategy at Adore Me. “This partnership not only enhances user engagement but also reflects Adore Me's commitment to making fashion accessible and inclusive. We are giving users another touchpoint with our products via innovative technology. This enables us to forge deeper connections with our customers through a seamless blend of virtual engagement and real-life purchases.”Adore Me’s customer base skews towards gamers and with three million downloads, FashionVerse caters to an audience closely aligned with Adore Me’s. The dress-up games market is also expected to grow to $11.36 billion by 2032 as more customers are looking for creative spaces to experiment with fashion and self-expression and, the Adore Me x FashionVerse Experience provides a fun and immersive way for users to engage with Adore Me."Through FashionVerse, Adore Me's integration of fashion and gaming exemplifies a forward-thinking approach that merges digital and physical experiences, significantly enhancing customer interaction and loyalty," said Samir Agili, CEO at Brandible Games. “As the first platform to connect virtual fashion directly to physical shopping rewards, this initiative demonstrates how gamification has the power to transform the retail experience."The Adore Me x FashionVerse Experience is now available and can be played at www.playfashionverse.com About Adore MeFounded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.About Brandible GamesFounded in 2022 by mobile gaming veterans, Brandible Games is on a mission to transform games into a powerful distribution channel for brands. Led by its CEO Samir El Agili, we began this journey with the release of our innovative title, FashionVerse, in 2024, designed specifically to collaborate with fashion brands and create new ways to discover fashion.

