Adore Me Partners with CommonShare to Launch Real-Time, Collaborative Digital Product Passport

100 real-time Collaborative Digital Product Passports (DPPs) are now available for Adore Me products.

The Launch Revolutionizes Transparency and Traceability in the Retail Industry Ahead of the EU’s 2025 Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adore Me , known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today announced the launch of 100 real-time Collaborative Digital Product Passports (DPP) as part of its partnership with CommonShare , with plans to expand to all products by Q1 2025. The cutting-edge digital tool will transform how product information is shared and validated across the entire supply chain, enhancing transparency, sustainability, and customer engagement. CommonShare is a platform that simplifies sustainability compliance, optimizes sourcing, and enables authentic ESG communications through data science, AI, and strong partner networks, and this launch comes after Adore Me welcomed Commonshare to the Adore Me Sustainability Accelerator last year.At the heart of this innovation is CommonShare's proprietary Collaborative ProductChain, which forms the foundation of the DPP. This decentralized platform enables collaboration among all stakeholders in the supply chain, from brands and manufacturers to producers and suppliers. By facilitating seamless information gathering and sharing, the DPP fosters a unified approach to data collection and validation, dramatically improving decision-making processes and supply chain collaboration."By joining forces with CommonShare to introduce the Digital Product Passport, we're not just enhancing transparency for our customers. We're revolutionizing our approach to sustainability across the entire supply chain,” said Christina Chang, VP of Sustainability at Adore Me. “This technology empowers us to provide unparalleled insights into product sourcing, manufacturing processes, and environmental impact. With upcoming EU regulations requiring more stringent sustainability reporting and transparency, the DPP ensures we're ahead of the curve, providing our customers knowledge to fully understand the journey behind the products they love.”Built on CommonShare's proprietary “decentralized BOM” platform facilitates seamless information gathering and sharing among all stakeholders, from brands and manufacturers to producers and suppliers. With real-time updates and customizable permissions, the platform ensures that all stakeholders have access to the most current and accurate data, faster decision-making, enhanced supply chain collaboration, and reduced misinformation risk. The DPP also integrates with third-party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) providers to verify LCA and Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) data, maintaining data integrity, security and traceability for sustainable product claims. Additionally, manufacturers can reuse digital threads for non-proprietary Adore Me data, streamlining sustainability reporting and compliance documentation.The DPP also enables real-time analysis of consumer engagement through digital badging and QR codes. Designed for scalability, the platform can handle Adore Me's substantial digital footprint, managing up to 10 million unique visitors per month and ensuring robust performance even during peak traffic periods."Our collaboration with Adore Me marks a pivotal moment in redefining compliance and transparency within the fashion industry,” said Martin Smith, CEO of CommonShare. “The Collaborative DPP empowers brands and manufacturers to work together in unprecedented ways, offering real-time, verified information to both consumers and third-party verifiers."This partnership marks a significant milestone in Adore Me's commitment to innovation and sustainability and is a testament to the success of the Adore Me Sustainability Accelerator. Adore Me first welcomed CommonShare to the accelerator and began implementing their technology in July of 2023. Today's news represents the culmination of this journey, with CommonShare's solution now fully integrated into Adore Me's technological infrastructure. This integration and partnership not only solidifies Adore Me's position as a key customer but also showcases the accelerator program's ability to nurture startups and transform them into integral partners, driving forward-thinking solutions in the retail industry.About Adore MeFounded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.About CommonShareCommonShare is the leading protocol dedicated to fostering sustainable, traceable, and resilient supply chains. Through strategic partnerships with companies, manufacturers, certification bodies, and industry experts, we deliver digital solutions that drive traceability and sustainability. The company’s collaborative compliance platform empowers organizations to seamlessly gather, analyze, and optimize their supply chains in conjunction with manufacturers and producers. CommonShare's verified claims platform streamlines the management of traceability and compliance verifications across different industry participants. Its extensive marketplace connects companies with a network of experts, enhancing their ability to achieve sustainable procurement targets swiftly and efficiently.

