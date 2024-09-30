Adore Me Unveils Halloween Capsule Collection in Partnership with Ever Dye

Adore Me's Halloween capsule collection in partnership with Ever Dye.

The collection marks Ever Dye’s first product launch with Adore Me and uses proprietary technology that dyed garments 4x faster with 10x less energy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adore Me , known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today announced the first-ever launch of multiple products in partnership with Ever Dye , a pioneering company revolutionizing textile dyeing processes. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in sustainable fashion, showcasing Ever Dye's patented bio-based pigment technology that dramatically reduces the environmental impact of textile dyeing.The Halloween capsule collection products showcase Ever Dye's ability to create vibrant colors using bio-organic dyes at ambient temperatures, significantly reducing energy consumption and water usage compared to traditional dyeing methods. The timing of this launch is particularly significant, as it marks exactly one year since Adore Me's initial partnership with Ever Dye began and represents Ever Dye’s first product launch since joining Adore Me’s Sustainability Accelerator (AMSA)."Working with Adore Me has been instrumental in bringing our technology to market and we are thrilled to launch this collection,” said Amira Erokh, CTO and Co-Founder of Ever Dye. “This Halloween collection is a testament to what can be achieved when innovative companies join forces to tackle environmental challenges in the fashion industry. For the very first time, customers can buy garments that have benefited from our dyeing technology, which sharply reduces their carbon footprint.”The teams chose orange and a versatile beige for this collection, as the two represent a perfect synergy between Ever Dye's cutting-edge capabilities and the spirit of the Halloween season. This thoughtful color selection showcases how sustainable fashion can be both environmentally conscious and on-trend."This partnership with Ever Dye aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” shared Christina Chang, VP of Sustainability at Adore Me. "By incorporating Ever Dye’s dyeing technology into our Halloween collection, we're taking strides in both reducing our carbon footprint and pioneering more sustainable practices within the fashion industry. This collaboration addresses an area that has historically accounted for over 50% of emissions in the manufacturing process, and is an extension to Adore Me’s holistic approach to sustainability."Adore Me's collaboration with Ever Dye is part of a larger initiative to incorporate sustainable technologies into their production processes. By launching AMSA and partnering with other companies like CarbonFact, Adore Me can accurately measure and understand the carbon impact of their products, allowing for informed decisions on scaling these technologies across their product lines.The Adore Me x Ever Dye Halloween capsule collection will be available for purchase starting September 30, 2024 on AdoreMe.com. This limited-edition range not only offers customers stylish and comfortable sleepwear but also the opportunity to support sustainable fashion practices.For more information about the collection and Adore Me's sustainability initiatives, please visit www.adoreme.com About Adore MeFounded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S. As of December 2022, Adore Me joined the Victoria’s Secret & Co. family of brands.About Ever DyeBased in Paris, France, Ever Dye is a team of scientists and innovators dedicated to changing the way we create and use colors. Ever Dye offers a solution that lowers carbon emissions, energy consumption and eradicates toxic chemicals from the dyeing process. As the link between the designers and the engineers of the next trends, Ever Dye aims to make sustainable fashion to be joyful, creative, and accessible to all to build the future of fashion.Learn more about Ever Dye here or connect on Instagram and LinkedIn.

