Exceptional Judicial Branch Employees and Teams Recognized During Awards Celebration

Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, Mike Heavican, presented Judicial Branch Recognition Awards to individuals and team members on October 29, 2024, during the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s 16th annual recognition event.

The Employee Recognition Committee selected 11 individuals and 2 teams from the nominations submitted. Candidates for the awards were chosen and nominated by their supervisors and colleagues in their courts and probation offices. The program aims to recognize the ongoing court and probation employee dedication, acknowledge exemplary contributions, and encourage employee commitment.

In opening the ceremony, State Court Deputy Administrator Gene Cotter noted, “We are always happy to celebrate the employees of the Judicial Branch and honor the work that is done across this great state in the name of public service and access to justice.”

Employees were honored by members of the State Supreme Court, State Court Administrator Corey Steel, and State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi outlining the individual contributions of each award recipient. The awards are the highest honor given by the Nebraska Supreme Court, recognizing meritorious performance by court and probation employees in the Nebraska Judicial System. There are over 1,800 employees in the judicial system in court and probation offices statewide.

Additionally, the Hall County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative Team, comprised of interbranch collaborators, was recognized for their excellent teamwork and partnership among representatives both in and outside of the Judicial Branch.

Award Recipients for 2024 include:

Employee of the Year

Taileigh Sorensen, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator; AOCP, Problem-Solving Courts, Lincoln

Outstanding County Court Staff

Zaira Lopez, Records Clerk; Judicial District 5, Colfax County

Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate

Marcie Goeden, Clerk Magistrate; Judicial District 6, Thurston County

Outstanding Administrative Employee

Amanda Cox, Administrative Assistant; AOCP, Adult Probation, Lincoln

Outstanding Clerk of the District Court (The Marjorie Schaffer Memorial Award)

Mindy Wiegand, Clerk of the District Court; Judicial District 12, Cheyenne County District Court

Outstanding County Court Supervisor

Keri Pritschau, Division Manager; Judicial District 3, Lancaster County

Outstanding Probation Support Staff

Brenda Swanson, Senior Secretary; District 2, Papillion

Outstanding Probation Officer

Megan Loomis, Special Populations Officer; AOCP, Juvenile Probation Services Division, Kearney Juvenile Reentry Unit

Outstanding Probation Supervisor

Lindsay McGraw, Probation Supervisor; District 4A, Omaha – Spring Reporting Center

Diversity Leadership

Norma Argueta, Senior Secretary; District 3A, Lincoln

Outstanding Customer Service

Cassandra Buckley, Secretary; District 11, Lexington Recording Center

Innovation Award - Supreme Court Electronic Exhibits Working Group

Amy Prenda, Deputy State Court Administrator

Sherri Dennis, IT Program Director

Sue Nieto, IT Applications Analyst

Mary Putnam, IT Application Developer

Nate Liew, IT AWS Developer

Outstanding Team - Hall County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative Team

Hon. Alfred E. Corey

Hon. Brian McQuay

Marc Kohmetscher, Chief Probation Officer

James Schulte, District 9 JDAI Coordinator

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad

Hall County Attorney Martin Klein

In concluding the event, Chief Justice Mike Heavican remarked, “Congratulations to all of the members of our judicial teams and individuals around the State of Nebraska -- from the judges, the clerks’ offices, support staff, and probation officers -- you all do a fabulous job. We have some great examples of truly, truly outstanding individuals. Thank you all very much.”

Back row: Keri Pritschau, Mindy Wiegand, Judge Alfred Corey, Judge Bryan McQuay, and James Schulte

Middle row: Amy Prenda, Mary Putnam, Nate Liew, Taileigh Sorensen, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Cassandra Buckley, Norma Argueta, and Brenda Swanson

Front row: Sue Nieto, Sherri Dennis, Marcie Goeden, Megan Loomis, Zaira Lopez, Lindsay McGraw, and Marc Kohmetscher

Not pictured: Outstanding Administrative Employee Amanda Cox, Sheriff Rick Conrad, County Attorney Martin Klein.