Exceptional Judicial Branch Employees and Teams Recognized During Awards Celebration
Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, Mike Heavican, presented Judicial Branch Recognition Awards to individuals and team members on October 29, 2024, during the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s 16th annual recognition event.
The Employee Recognition Committee selected 11 individuals and 2 teams from the nominations submitted. Candidates for the awards were chosen and nominated by their supervisors and colleagues in their courts and probation offices. The program aims to recognize the ongoing court and probation employee dedication, acknowledge exemplary contributions, and encourage employee commitment.
In opening the ceremony, State Court Deputy Administrator Gene Cotter noted, “We are always happy to celebrate the employees of the Judicial Branch and honor the work that is done across this great state in the name of public service and access to justice.”
Employees were honored by members of the State Supreme Court, State Court Administrator Corey Steel, and State Probation Administrator Deb Minardi outlining the individual contributions of each award recipient. The awards are the highest honor given by the Nebraska Supreme Court, recognizing meritorious performance by court and probation employees in the Nebraska Judicial System. There are over 1,800 employees in the judicial system in court and probation offices statewide.
Additionally, the Hall County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative Team, comprised of interbranch collaborators, was recognized for their excellent teamwork and partnership among representatives both in and outside of the Judicial Branch.
Award Recipients for 2024 include:
Employee of the Year
- Taileigh Sorensen, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator; AOCP, Problem-Solving Courts, Lincoln
Outstanding County Court Staff
- Zaira Lopez, Records Clerk; Judicial District 5, Colfax County
Outstanding County Court Clerk Magistrate
- Marcie Goeden, Clerk Magistrate; Judicial District 6, Thurston County
Outstanding Administrative Employee
- Amanda Cox, Administrative Assistant; AOCP, Adult Probation, Lincoln
Outstanding Clerk of the District Court (The Marjorie Schaffer Memorial Award)
- Mindy Wiegand, Clerk of the District Court; Judicial District 12, Cheyenne County District Court
Outstanding County Court Supervisor
- Keri Pritschau, Division Manager; Judicial District 3, Lancaster County
Outstanding Probation Support Staff
- Brenda Swanson, Senior Secretary; District 2, Papillion
Outstanding Probation Officer
- Megan Loomis, Special Populations Officer; AOCP, Juvenile Probation Services Division, Kearney Juvenile Reentry Unit
Outstanding Probation Supervisor
- Lindsay McGraw, Probation Supervisor; District 4A, Omaha – Spring Reporting Center
Diversity Leadership
- Norma Argueta, Senior Secretary; District 3A, Lincoln
Outstanding Customer Service
- Cassandra Buckley, Secretary; District 11, Lexington Recording Center
Innovation Award - Supreme Court Electronic Exhibits Working Group
- Amy Prenda, Deputy State Court Administrator
- Sherri Dennis, IT Program Director
- Sue Nieto, IT Applications Analyst
- Mary Putnam, IT Application Developer
- Nate Liew, IT AWS Developer
Outstanding Team - Hall County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative Team
- Hon. Alfred E. Corey
- Hon. Brian McQuay
- Marc Kohmetscher, Chief Probation Officer
- James Schulte, District 9 JDAI Coordinator
- Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad
- Hall County Attorney Martin Klein
In concluding the event, Chief Justice Mike Heavican remarked, “Congratulations to all of the members of our judicial teams and individuals around the State of Nebraska -- from the judges, the clerks’ offices, support staff, and probation officers -- you all do a fabulous job. We have some great examples of truly, truly outstanding individuals. Thank you all very much.”
Back row: Keri Pritschau, Mindy Wiegand, Judge Alfred Corey, Judge Bryan McQuay, and James Schulte
Middle row: Amy Prenda, Mary Putnam, Nate Liew, Taileigh Sorensen, Chief Justice Mike Heavican, Cassandra Buckley, Norma Argueta, and Brenda Swanson
Front row: Sue Nieto, Sherri Dennis, Marcie Goeden, Megan Loomis, Zaira Lopez, Lindsay McGraw, and Marc Kohmetscher
Not pictured: Outstanding Administrative Employee Amanda Cox, Sheriff Rick Conrad, County Attorney Martin Klein.
