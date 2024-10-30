S.D. Highway 25 to Reopen at S.D. Highway 28 in Huron Area

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

Contact:

Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166



VIENNA, S.D. – On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, S.D. Highway 25 will be officially reopened to through traffic from the north junction of S.D. Highway 28 to Hamre Slough. This project reconstructed approximately six miles of Highway 25. The project included grading, pipe work, and interim surfacing.

A temporary asphalt surface treatment has been placed over the newly constructed roadway. This interim surfacing will be in place through the winter season with a posted reduced speed limit of 55 mph.

An asphalt concrete surfacing project is scheduled for the 2025 construction season.

The primary contractor on this $6.9 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. of Volga, SD. Find additional information about this project at https://dot.sd.gov/hyw25-hamre-slough-pcn-04ku.

