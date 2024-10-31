Annuity.com Publishes Controversial List of Life Insurance Carriers & FMOs Allowing Agent Mobility Without Release

Annuity.com Leads the Charge for Agent Independence with Public List of Carriers and FMOs Offering Freedom to Move Without Restrictive Release Requirements.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step towards promoting transparency and freedom in the life insurance and annuity industry, Annuity.com has published a public list of life insurance carriers and Field Marketing Organizations (FMOs) that allow agents to move their business without requiring a formal release. This list provides agents with crucial information about which organizations support their independence, giving them the ability to work freely with new partners.This unprecedented move empowers agents to make informed decisions about their careers without being constrained by the restrictive and often opaque release requirements enforced by many FMOs and Insurance Marketing Organizations (IMOs). Agents can now easily identify which companies allow them to transition freely, making it simpler to move to FMOs and carriers that best support their business needs.Brett Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, explains the significance of this development: “For too long, agents have been held captive by FMOs and IMOs that refuse to grant them a release, even when the relationship no longer serves their interests. By making this list public, we’re providing agents with the freedom and transparency they deserve. They should be able to choose the best partners without worrying about unnecessary roadblocks.”The list is now available on Annuity.com’s new platform, JointheAgentRevolution.com , which also features a petition calling on the life insurance industry to reform the current system of requiring releases. The petition advocates for FMOs and life insurance carriers to adopt policies that respect the independence of agents and allow them to move their business freely when requested.An Invitation to FMOs to Join the MovementIn addition to the public list of carriers, Annuity.com is inviting FMOs across the industry to join the movement by signing a pledge on the FMO Pledge Page at https://jointheagentrevolution.com/fmos/ . This pledge is a commitment to give agents the freedom to move at will, without being bound by restrictive release policies.“Some forward-thinking carriers have already removed the requirement for agents to obtain a release, and we commend them for it,” Blake said. “Now, we’re asking FMOs to take a stand for agent freedom and join us by signing this pledge. It’s time for the entire industry to evolve and allow agents to operate without unnecessary restrictions.”Empowering Agents for the FutureAnnuity.com’s mission is to empower independent annuity and life insurance agents by providing tools, support, and free leads through its platform. The launch of JointheAgentRevolution.com further cements the company’s commitment to creating an industry where agents are treated as independent professionals, with full control over their careers.By providing a public list of life insurance carriers and FMOs that support agent independence, Annuity.com is taking a significant step toward ending the archaic system that restricts agents’ ability to move their business freely. The website will serve as a resource for agents and FMOs alike, encouraging transparency and collaboration across the industry.Agents and FMOs interested in learning more about the petition or viewing the list can visit www.jointheagentrevolution.com About Annuity.com, Inc.Annuity.com is a leading media and financial technology company focused on connecting consumers with independent annuity agents. Through its unique agent-friendly platform and consumer-focused marketplace, Annuity.com provides top-tier compensation structures, and a comprehensive suite of support tools to help agents thrive in the industry. By empowering agents to build agencies they own and operate, Annuity.com is reshaping the future of annuity distribution.

