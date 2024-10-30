Shop Local This Holiday Season: Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes Return to Millcreek Common

The Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common returns for the 2024 holiday season with Utah’s Own products from over 40 local farmers and food artisans. Open 7 days/week from 11 am – 9 pm, people can shop local this season at Millcreek’s indoor Public Market.

Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common features a wide variety of Utah’s Own products for every palate: cheeses, sweets, sauces, snacks, and more. Explore the apothecary space for a selection of self-care products, perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Shoppers can buy items to enjoy with their family during the season or build a customized gift box, perfect for memorable presents for neighbors and friends.

“We are excited to continue this partnership and create a vibrant shopping atmosphere where it’s easy to shop local this holiday season,” said Caroline Hargraves, Director of Marketing and Economic Development of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. “When you buy Utah’s Own, you not only bring home exceptional products, but you also support local communities and family-owned small businesses in our own backyard.”

“We have an amazing selection of more than 40 local purveyors at the Holiday Shoppes this year,” said Lacy Gill, Business Development Manager at Millcreek. “Supporting local is the key to ensuring our community of producers is thriving and continuing to grow not only this season but for years to come.”

Special Events:

A Grateful Get Together: Join us Friday, November 15 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, as Millcreek Common opens the Skate Loop for the winter season and brings together 40+ makers in Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes. Sample flavors from Utah’s Own businesses, leave your mark on the gratitude wall, and find inspiration to set your holiday table. Bring a coat donation for a free ice skating pass.

Millcreek Tree Lighting: Celebrate the season Saturday, November 30, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Ho-ho holiday fun with Santa, a photo booth, cookies, and hot cocoa. Bring home a special keepsake craft project presented by the Millcreek Community Theater. The outdoor tree lighting will begin at 7:30 PM.

Sinterklaas in the Holiday Shoppes: On Tuesday, December 3, 6:00 – 9:00 PM, join the Dutch Club of Utah to celebrate Sinterklaas, the patron saint of children. In the Netherlands, December 5th is the chief occasion for gift giving during the winter holiday season.

Winter Solstice Bazaar: Visit us Saturday, December 21 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM and Sunday, December 22 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM for a gathering of makers and creatives vending handmade wares, holiday gifts, vintage collections, and artisan foods. Last-minute shoppers rejoice and stuff your bags with unique offerings from local vendors.

Starting November 15, ice skating at Millcreek Common will be available daily from 11am to 9pm; hours subject to change for special events and holidays.

Photography of the 2023 Utah’s Own Holiday Shoppes is available here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Aimee McConkie, Director of Community Life Emily Ashby, Utah’s Own

Public Market at Millcreek Common Utah Dept. of Agriculture & Food

Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

Phone: 801-634-8910 Phone: 385-977-7919

About Millcreek Common:

The Public Market at Millcreek Common (1330 E Chambers Avenue) is located on the Millcreek Common campus on the first floor of Millcreek City Hall between Highland Drive and 1300 East on 3300 South. Parking access is via Chambers Avenue, which is just south of Crown Burger on Highland Drive. You can also access parking via Woodland Avenue.

Millcreek Common is a dynamic public space that includes an outdoor Skate Loop, 65’ climbing wall, Splash Pad, Public Market, local restaurants, and private event spaces. Active with year round public events, the Common invites all community members to gather, play, and make memories in the heart of Millcreek.

About Utah’s Own:

Utah’s Own is a program of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food with a mission to promote local agriculture and food businesses, provide business resources, and facilitate networking and sales opportunities for members. Members include farmers, ranchers, specialty food producers, restaurants, and other agricultural and food businesses throughout Utah.