Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,218 in the last 365 days.

Fitzgerald Auto Malls Partners with Montgomery County Police Department to Combat Catalytic Converter Thefts

Fitzgerald Auto Malls announces partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to host a catalytic converter etching event

NORTHE BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to announce a partnership with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to host a catalytic converter etching event as part of the MCPD’s “Etch & Catch” program, designed to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts.

The "Etch & Catch" program provides a free etching service that engraves a unique identification number onto the vehicle’s catalytic converter. This number is then registered in a database accessible to law enforcement, allowing for easier tracking and recovery if the part is stolen. Any tampering with the label will also serve as a visible deterrent, helping to reduce theft risk.

Since its launch in March 2023, the “Etch & Catch” program has been a valuable tool in reducing catalytic converter thefts, which Officer Johnson notes can often occur in under a minute. Fitzgerald Auto Malls is pleased to support this important community safety initiative, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to consumer protection and local partnerships.

Event Details:
• Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
• Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
• Location: Fitzgerald Auto Mall, 11411 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD

Interested individuals should schedule an appointment and contact Officer Demond Johnson at 240-773-6727, 240-773-6728, or via email at demond.johnson@montgomerycountymd.gov.

About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of the dealership was to provide exceptional value in a comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principle continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com

Mariana Barrientos
Roig Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Fitzgerald Auto Malls Partners with Montgomery County Police Department to Combat Catalytic Converter Thefts

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more