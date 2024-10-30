David Turnbull appointed to serve on State Board of Education

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today he appointed David Turnbull to serve on the State Board of Education.

Turnbull fills a vacancy left by Dr. Dave Hill, who stepped down in July after 10 years of service on the State Board.

"I appreciate David's willingness to serve in this capacity. He is keenly aware of the workforce needs facing our businesses and employers and how our education system can best promote lifelong learners who will fill in-demand professions to support our economy here in Idaho. David's leadership and focus on community engagement will bring a great perspective to the board. I am excited to see how David builds upon the contributions of his predecessor, Dr. Dave Hill," Governor Little said.

Turnbull is the chairman of Brighton Corporation, a Boise-based developer of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. In his role at Brighton, he has focused on staying engaged with the Treasure Valley community through projects with the Boys and Girls Cub, Special Olympics, YMCA, and more. Turnbull was born and raised in Idaho Falls. He and his wife, Kristin, raised four children and now reside in Eagle.

"I am honored by Governor Little's appointment to the State Board of Education. I firmly believe Idaho’s future depends on providing our children with the best possible education, and today’s pace of technological change requires us to look at every aspect of our educational system. We cannot be satisfied with the status quo. As we embrace innovation, we must also respect and celebrate our heritage. Education should empower students not only with knowledge and skills but also with a sense of civic responsibility," Turnbull said.

Turnbull's role on the board became effective October 23, 2024.