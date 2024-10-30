Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management team members returning from Hurricane Helene recovery in North Carolina

The Oregon State Fire Marshal incident management team sent to North Carolina in mid-October will return home at the end of the week after a two-week deployment. The team was in Yancey County helping with Hurricane Helene recovery.

Oregon Incident Commander Lance Lighty and Plans Section Chief Bill Boos will replace departing personnel to ensure a seamless transition in leadership and maintain strong support for North Carolina’s ongoing recovery operations. Lighty will take command from Incident Commander Ian Yocum, leading the OSFM’s continued assistance efforts.

The incoming OSFM team members traveled Tuesday. After arrival, they will shadow the current team and take over command the following day, marking the next phase of the OSFM's support in North Carolina.

"Our team is honored to contribute to the community’s continued recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene," Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "The commitment and expertise of our incident management teams reflect Oregon’s dedication to supporting others in times of need."

The OSFM has three all-hazard incident management teams. They typically respond to help communities when they are impacted by wildfire. The team was ordered through the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. The compact provides help during governor-declared emergencies or disasters by allowing states to send personnel, equipment, and supplies to support response and recovery efforts in other states.