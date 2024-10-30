Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 40 Health Care Facilities in 24 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 48 health care facilities in Adams, Allegheny, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Jefferson, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Venango, Warren and York counties.
“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.
Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.
The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Adams County
Allegheny County
Blair County
Bucks County
Butler County
Carbon County
Chester County
Clarion County
Crawford County
Elk County
Franklin County
Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Washington Health System Greene
Jefferson County
Lebanon County
Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital
Luzerne County
First Hospital of Wyoming Valley
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital
Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton
Monroe County
Montgomery County
Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Montgomery County MHMR Emergency Services
Northumberland County
Philadelphia County
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Potter County
Schuylkill County
Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill
Somerset County
Venango County
Warren County
York County
Review other recent audits, sign up to be notified when new audits are released and learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.
# # #
Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.