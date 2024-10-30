Auditor General DeFoor Releases Tobacco Settlement Fund Audits for 40 Health Care Facilities in 24 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of tobacco settlement fund audits for 48 health care facilities in Adams, Allegheny, Blair, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Chester, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Franklin, Jefferson, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Potter, Schuylkill, Somerset, Venango, Warren and York counties.

“Our audits ensure hospitals have documentation to support the receipt of tobacco settlement funds before receiving reimbursement for uncompensated care,” Auditor General DeFoor said.

Reached in 1998, the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement settled state lawsuits brought against tobacco companies to recover costs associated with treating smoking-related illnesses. Pennsylvania’s Tobacco Settlement Act (Act 77 of 2001) allocated some of the billions of dollars in settlement funds to reimburse hospitals for providing care to uninsured patients.

The audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Adams County

Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital

Allegheny County

Alle-Kiski Medical Center

Forbes Hospital

Heritage Valley Sewickley

UPMC Passavant

Blair County

UPMC Altoona

Bucks County

Doylestown Hospital

Grand View Hospital

Butler County

Butler Memorial Hospital

Carbon County

St. Luke’s Hospital Carbon

Chester County

Paoli Hospital

Clarion County

Clarion Hospital

Crawford County

Meadville Medical Center

Elk County

Penn Highlands Elk

Franklin County

Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital

Washington Health System Greene

Jefferson County

Penn Highlands Brookville

Lebanon County

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital

Wellspan Philhaven Hospital

Luzerne County

First Hospital of Wyoming Valley

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital

Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton

Wilkes-Barre General Hospital

Monroe County

Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono

Montgomery County

Abington Hospital

Einstein Medical Center Montgomery

Holy Redeemer Hospital

Lankenau Medical Center

Lansdale Hospital

Montgomery County MHMR Emergency Services

Pottstown Hospital

Suburban Community Hospital

Northumberland County

St. Luke’s Hospital Easton

Philadelphia County

Einstein Medical Center

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Jefferson Health Northeast

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Pennsylvania Hospital

Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Potter County

UPMC Cole

Schuylkill County

Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill

St. Luke’s Hospital Miners

Somerset County

UPMC Somerset

Venango County

UPMC Northwest

Warren County

Warren General Hospital

York County

Wellspan York Hospital

Review other recent audits, sign up to be notified when new audits are released and learn more about the Department of the Auditor General online at www.PaAuditor.gov.

# # #

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov