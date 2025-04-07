Auditor General DeFoor, CrossState Credit Union Association, First Capital Federal Credit Union Teach Students to ‘Be Money $mart’ at York County Elementary School

West Manchester Township, York County, Pa. – In celebration of Financial Literacy Month, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today joined Christina Mihalik from CrossState Credit Union Association to visit a first grade class at Wallace Elementary in West Manchester Township, York County, as students learned about saving, spending and sharing through an interactive “Moon Jar” lesson taught by Kayla Weaver from First Capital Federal Credit Union.

“It’s never too early to start learning how to be smart with your money, which is why I am so excited to see that students at Wallace Elementary are learning the basics of saving and spending at a young age,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Financial literacy is a life skill, and the lessons these students are learning will help them make smart financial choices in the future. With the help of partners like CrossState Credit Union Association and First Capital Federal Credit Union, we are one step closer to building the next generation of financially secure Pennsylvanians.”

“At CrossState, we believe financial literacy is essential at every stage of life—but especially during childhood, when core habits begin to take shape. Today’s lesson is a perfect example of how credit unions and community partners can come together to make a lasting impact. We’re proud to support the Auditor General’s ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative and to help spark conversations around saving, spending, and sharing in classrooms.”

“At First Capital Federal Credit Union, we believe that financial education is the foundation for lifelong success for all ages. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure children, and the York County community are set up for financial success— a core value embedded in our mission statement. Through our Moon Jar lessons, we’re excited to teach elementary students the importance of saving, setting goals, and managing money responsibly. For years First Capital has proudly supported financial literacy efforts in our community, and we’re thrilled to continue fostering financial empowerment for future generations.”

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly four years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

