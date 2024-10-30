Call for Speaker Abstracts Now Open for the 2025 International Biomass Conference & Expo

Hosted by Biomass Magazine and BBI International, the event is the largest gathering of biomass industry stakeholders in North America.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The call for presentation abstracts for the 18th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo , produced by Biomass Magazine , is now open. Focused specially on the production of biomass power & heat, wood pellets and densified biomass, biogas, including renewable natural gas (RNG) and advanced biofuels, the International Biomass Conference & Expo will take place March 18-20, 2025, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.“Whether you’re from the academia space, a startup, an experienced OEM or a biomass producer, we would love to receive your presentation proposal,” said Anna Simet, editor of Biomass Magazine. “Our well-rounded agenda includes speakers from all critical segments of the biomass industry supply chain, and we look forward to welcoming both new and seasoned presenters to our stages.”As the largest and fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is anticipated to attract around 900 attendees and over 150 exhibitors.“We want to hear from you if you have new technologies or services that can be used within the biomass space,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “The 2025 International Biomass Conference & Expo in Atlanta is the perfect place to share your story, connect with industry leaders, and showcase your innovations. Our program tracks and content are focused on pellets and densified biomass, biomass power and thermal, biogas and renewable natural gas and advanced biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel. We’re also excited to see abstracts focused on material handling and storage, as well as hydrogen production, storage, and infrastructure development. As you can see, we cover all things biomass related.”Companies and individuals who are interested in speaking in the 2025 program are encouraged to submit presentations under the following topics:• Pellets & Densified Biomass• Biomass Power & Thermal• Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG)• Advanced Biofuels & Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)The deadline for submitting a presentation abstract is Friday, November 15, 2024.To submit a presentation, click here About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.

