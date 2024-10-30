Tennesseans: Your Last Chance to Vote Early Is Tomorrow-Thursday, Oct. 31

October 30, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Secretary of State Tre Hargett today issued one final reminder that the early voting period in Tennessee officially ends tomorrow — Thursday, Oct. 31.

“If you have made your electoral decision, go ahead and cast your ballot. Don’t risk not being able to get to the polls on Election Day. Head to the polls today and vote,” said Secretary Hargett.

Through the first 11 days, more than 1.7 million voters have already cast their ballot, including an in-person turnout of more than 1.64 million, which outpaces 2020 in-person numbers.

Those voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government, or the federal government can be used even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Tennessee remains number one in the nation in election integrity for the third consecutive year; registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and more by downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app or by visiting your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov .