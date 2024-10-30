AAC East, LLC expands Marlboro County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AAC East, LLC (AAC East), a producer of autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), today announced it is expanding its Marlboro County operations. The company’s $6 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

AAC East produces and distributes AAC, a sustainable, lightweight and energy-efficient alternative to concrete, used in commercial and residential floor and wall systems. The company’s Bennettsville facility provides AAC blocks and panels to customers across the eastern U.S.

AAC East’s expansion includes equipment upgrades as well as building and land improvements for its existing plant located at 166 Industrial Lane in Bennettsville.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the AAC East team should apply in person at the Bennettsville facility.

QUOTES

“We greatly appreciate the support of state and local leadership, which was critical to our commitment to making additional investments and creating new job opportunities in Marlboro County. Further, this announcement is a testament to the men and women on the AAC East team, as their hard work and dedication have given us confidence that we can grow and flourish in this community.” -AAC East, LLC Managing Principal Chuck Paterno

“We are proud to see AAC East continuing to invest in our state. The company’s $6 million expansion in Marlboro County underscores the strength and potential of South Carolina’s rural communities, and we congratulate AAC East on this announcement.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by AAC East is a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Marlboro County and South Carolina. We are grateful for this investment and the opportunities it will create for the people of Marlboro County in the years ahead.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Creating better opportunities for our citizens and providing jobs for our community shows that Marlboro County is rolling up our sleeves and getting the people’s work done. Actions speak louder than words and the proof is in the pudding. Congratulations to AAC East on a great announcement today.” -Marlboro County Council Chairman Anthony Woods

FIVE FAST FACTS