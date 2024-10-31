Stratum Med and Innovo Research Announce Partnership to Bring Clinical Research to Accountable Care Organizations

We are not only expanding the scope of treatments available to the patient populations our practices serve but also enhancing clinical care while improving efficiencies and reducing costs.” — Trent Kramer, Stratum Med Chief Executive Officer

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratum Med , a leading healthcare consortium committed to transforming the healthcare landscape of for multi-specialty physician groups, and Innovo Research , a pioneering clinical research organization specializing in the clinical integration of research into care settings, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to bring clinical research directly into the practices of Stratum Med’s expansive network of healthcare providers, enhancing both patient outcomes and engagement, while providing additional treatment options and reducing the overall cost of care.This partnership will leverage Innovo Research’s expertise in embedding clinical trials into routine care, enabling Stratum Med's physician owned clinics to offer patients access to cutting-edge treatments and novel therapies as part of their standard care. Through this collaboration, Stratum Med’s providers will have the tools and support to seamlessly integrate clinical trials into their operational and population health frameworks, creating new opportunities to improve patient health outcomes while delivering on the promise of value-based care."At Stratum Med, we are always seeking innovative ways for our family of independent medical groups to improve patient care " said Trent Kramer, Stratum’s Chief Executive Officer. "By partnering with Innovo Research, we are not only expanding the scope of treatments available to the patient populations our practices serve but also enhancing clinical care while improving efficiencies and reducing costs."The integration of clinical research into accountable care models creates a powerful synergy for physician-owned clinics, providing multiple benefits including improved patient outcomes, cost efficiency, enhanced data and insights and increased patient engagement.“We are thrilled to partner with Stratum Med as their preferred research partner and to extend the reach of clinical trials to their membership. This is a very comfortable fit for us as Innovo was founded by two of Stratum’s member organizations.” said Jeff James, CEO at Innovo Research. “This collaboration represents an important step forward in our mission to bring clinical research to patients where they receive their care, while building a network of like-minded sites.”Together, Stratum Med and Innovo Research are poised to redefine how clinical research can be integrated into the healthcare ecosystem, enhancing both patient care and operational performance for ACOs.About Stratum Med. Since 1996, Stratum Med has been a physician-owned, physician-led collaborative alliance that unites medical professionals from diverse backgrounds to foster success for all practitioners. With relationships with over 100 healthcare organizations nationwide and representation of approximately 12,000 physicians, we are committed to facilitating groundbreaking medical innovation and collaborating with high-achieving medical groups. Based in the Midwest yet operating nationally, we leverage group buying power to reduce costs and connect stakeholders to achieve optimal solutions for everyone.About Innovo Research Innovo Research is a leader in clinical research integration, focused on bringing clinical trials to patients in their existing care settings. INNOVO works closely with healthcare providers to streamline clinical trial processes, enhance patient access to groundbreaking therapies, and drive improvements in patient outcomes, while lowering the overall cost of care and improving the patient experience.For media inquiries, please contact:Contact Information for Stratum Med – Julie Craig julie.craig@stratummed.comContact information for Innovo Research – Halley Losekamp Hlosekamp@Innovoresearch.com

