U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Chuck Edwards for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Chuck Edwards to represent North Carolina’s Eleventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“Congressman Chuck Edwards has a strong record of supporting pro-growth policies and fighting back against harmful ones,” said Brince Manning, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Manager, Southeast Regional Office. “As a small business owner himself, Rep. Edwards knows exactly what the business community in North Carolina’s Eleventh District is facing today with rising costs and high inflation. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Rep. Edwards, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in the 119th Congress on critical issues like keeping taxes low and reducing regulatory red tape.”

“Small business is the backbone of the U.S. economy,” said Congressman Edwards. “I’m honored that the U.S. Chamber, the biggest small business advocate in America, has recognized the advantages of having a small businessman in D.C. and endorsed my campaign for reelection.”

