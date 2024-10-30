U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Abe Hamadeh for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Abe Hamadeh to represent Arizona’s Eight Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement of Abe Hamadeh for Arizona’s 8th congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Abe believes in the power of free enterprise to create prosperity and economic opportunity, and he supports pro-growth policies that will help Arizona small businesses invest and create jobs. We’re proud to stand with Abe Hamadeh and look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Hamadeh. “Together, we will champion a pro-growth agenda that strengthens our economy, empowers the free enterprise system, and secures a brighter and more prosperous future for American families.”

