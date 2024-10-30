Wolfestone Group’s Acquisition of TauRho Transcribes a Boost for Life Sciences Language Services

Wolfestone Group x TauRho Transcribes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading provider of language services, Wolfestone Group , has acquired TauRho Transcribes , in a move that expands its scientific language services to meet demand in the rapidly growing global Life Sciences sector.TauRho Transcribes is a specialist in transcription and language solutions tailored for Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals and Clinical Research, and it has a strong presence in the US market. This strategic acquisition augments the award-winning Wolfestone Group’s comprehensive range of language services for Life Sciences clients, expanding its reach in the sector.Wolfestone Group’s Managing Director, Alex-Michelle Parr, said:“We are delighted to welcome TauRho to the Wolfestone Group family. This acquisition is a significant step forward in our strategy to strengthen our position as a leading provider of language services, especially in the high-growth Life Science sector."“We have always focused on time, cost and quality and this acquisition exemplifies our commitment to supporting clients throughout the entire research, development and market entry lifecycle.”TauRho utilizes a blend of AI- and human-powered solutions to provide cost-effective transcriptions for clinical trials, patient interviews, focus groups and reports. Its expert teams deliver accuracy and localization which are essential to the clarity and validity of research, and its AI-enabled transcription accelerates turnaround times, key to bringing drugs to market faster.The translation industry is one the fastest growing sectors in the world with analysis from the Business Research Company stating that the $59 billion global market for language services is projected to grow to over $81 billion by 2028.With TauRho on board, Wolfestone Group, which has offices in the US, Europe, South America and Asia, consolidates its position as a trusted language service provider for companies and organisations worldwide.Harrison Pardoe, Founder of TauRho Transcribes, commented:“Our mission has been to provide advanced transcription and language solutions, and we have significant experience with medical transcription projects. This acquisition is a testament to our success and I'm eager to see Wolfestone Group leverage TauRho to expand and strengthen its service offering for clients.”With the growth in language services fuelled by global business expansion and the need to comply with local and international legal and regulatory requirements, the Wolfestone Group is well-placed to further serve Life Sciences and other sectors operating around the world.

