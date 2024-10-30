W.A.S.P. Debut the W.A.S.P. Museum as Part of their Album ONE Alive Tour VIP Experience

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- W.A.S.P. has kicked off their Album ONE Alive tour. The tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the debut W.A.S.P. album by playing it in its entirety, from start to finish. Once again Blackie Lawless is offering a intimate VIP experience before each show. Not only do fans get photos with Blackie, autographs, a autographed laminate, guitar picks and a very special Q&A with Blackie... now fans also get to experience for the very first time the W.A.S.P. museum that is exclusive to the VIP experience at each show. The museum contains a variety of items taken directly from the W.A.S.P. storage lockers. Fans can see the original W.A.S.P. sign, Blackie's head from the first stage, a Raw Meat box, his bass, his Raiders guitar, the Blind In Texas guitar, his clothes from the Blind In Texas and Wild Child videos, gold and platinum records, magazines, posters from iconic shows, the F*ck Like A Beast codpiece, a surprise gold record and clock, and more. This is addition to getting a photo with Elvis, Blackie's legendary mic stand.VIP tickets can be purchased at https://waspnation.myshopify.com "The VIP experience was top notch. I’ve only done a few over the years and this was far and away the best one. I liked the Q&A and how thoughtful and engaging Blackie was. Also, he was very meticulous in signing items in the best way possible." - ScottFormed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed “classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, “It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.Album One Alive tickets can be purchased at https://www.waspnation.com/tour THE ALBUM ONE ALIVE WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:10/26/24 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*10/28/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater10/29/24 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre10/30/24 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre11/01/24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre11/02/24 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory11/03/24 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory11/04/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot11/05/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre11/07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore11/08/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre11/09/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre11/10/24 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre11/11/24 Toronto, ON @ History11/13/24 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS11/14/24 Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole11/15/24 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre11/16/24 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center11/17/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall11/19/24 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater11/20/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE11/21/24 Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater11/22/24 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore11/23/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore11/24/24 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live11/26/24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium11/27/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern11/29/24 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues11/30/24 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre12/01/24 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum12/03/24 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall12/04/24 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion12/06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL12/07/24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre12/09/24 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre12/10/24 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues12/11/24 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino12/12/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl12/13/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield12/14/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.