Raise a Glass to Heroes: No Label Brewing Launches 8-Day Celebration for Veterans, Teachers, and First Responders

Heroes Week at No Label HEB's Veteran's Day Celebration VFW WARRIOR RUN

Join No Label Brewing for Heroes Week, an 8-day celebration packed with events, special deals, and gratitude for veterans, teachers, and first responders!

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- No Label Brewing Co. is thrilled to announce the launch of Heroes Week, an extended eight-day celebration running from Monday, November 4th through Monday, November 11th. This week of back-to-back events and special deals is designed to recognize and honor the essential contributions of veterans, teachers, first responders, and the broader community that supports them. Every day throughout the week, these heroes will be celebrated and rewarded with exclusive offers at No Label Brewing Co., and the community is invited to join in on the fun.During the entire eight-day celebration, veterans, teachers, and first responders will be able to enjoy a second beer free and half-off on to-go beer. This offer is available every day from November 4th through Veterans Day on November 11th, making Heroes Week the perfect time to visit No Label Brewing. In addition to these generous offers, a series of engaging events will take place throughout the week, offering even more opportunities to celebrate and give back to the heroes who serve our country and community.Full Event Line-Up:Tuesday, November 5th – Election DayIn honor of Election Day, No Label Brewing will offer a free beer to anyone who brings in their Election Day sticker as proof of having voted. Voting is one of the most important civic duties, and we want to reward those who exercise their right to vote by raising a glass in their honor. Whether you vote early or on the day itself, bring in your sticker and enjoy a beer on us!Wednesday, November 6th – HEB Veterans Day Celebration | 5 PM - 8 PMJoin us for a fun-filled, family-friendly event at No Label Brewing as we partner with HEB to host our Veterans Day Celebration. This event will feature live music, delicious burgers and hot dogs, and fun activities such as face painting, inflatables, and an arcade trailer for kids. Veterans who bring proof of service, such as a Driver’s License or Military ID, will receive complimentary meal tickets. It’s our way of thanking those who have served by creating a night of entertainment and community spirit, all in their honor.Thursday, November 7th – Fireflies & Food TrucksBe part of this magical evening benefiting the Katy ISD Education Foundation and their Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. The event will feature an array of popular food trucks serving up delicious eats, and it will all take place under the stars, creating an unforgettable evening. It’s a fantastic way to support a great cause while recognizing the hard-working teachers who shape the future of our community.For more details, visit: https://www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org/events/fireflies-and-foodtrucks Saturday, November 9th – Warrior Run KTXCalling all runners! Join us for the inaugural Warrior Run KTX, a special 5K event benefitting VFW Post 9182. The funds raised will go directly to support veterans in need, providing assistance with healthcare, emergency aid, and other essential services. This event offers a meaningful way for participants to give back to those who have given so much to protect our freedoms. After the run, participants can relax at No Label Brewing and enjoy a post-run celebration with live music, food trucks, and ice-cold brews.Register now: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/88789/warrior-run Monday, November 11th – Veterans DayAs Heroes Week draws to a close, we’re extending the celebrations through Veterans Day with more exclusive offers. Veterans will continue to receive their second beer free, and as a special thank you to participants of the Warrior Run, anyone who brings their medal from the race will receive one free beer. Veterans Day is the perfect time to gather at No Label Brewing, enjoy a drink, and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served our country.“Heroes Week is an incredible opportunity to show our appreciation for the veterans, teachers, and first responders who go above and beyond to serve both our country and our community,” said Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing Co. “We wanted to create a full week of celebration and recognition because these individuals deserve more than just a single day of thanks. By offering daily deals, special events, and community support, we hope to bring people together to honor those who give so much.”Whether you're a veteran, teacher, first responder, or simply a proud member of the community, No Label Brewing invites everyone to join in the celebration. Heroes Week is about unity, gratitude, and fun, and we look forward to seeing familiar faces and new visitors throughout the eight-day event.About No Label Brewing Co.:Located in the heart of Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. is a 14 year old community-centered craft brewery known for blending tradition with innovation. With a focus on creating award-winning beers and a family-friendly environment, No Label Brewing offers more than just great drinks—it’s a place where people come together to enjoy life, share experiences, and support each other. From live music events to community celebrations, No Label Brewing is proud to serve the Katy area and beyond.

