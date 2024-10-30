Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

Stephen Blain, Business Advisor TBA-ENC

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Stephen Blain, on board.

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is excited to announce that Stephen Blain has joined their team. With over 20 years of experience in business brokerage, Stephen brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong focus on small business transactions. His expertise helps sellers optimize their business value, while also guiding aspiring entrepreneurs through the process of business ownership.

“We’re thrilled to have Stephen join us,” says Tony Khoury, Owner and Managing Director. “His extensive experience and dedication to supporting both sellers and buyers make him a valuable asset. We’re excited for the positive impact he’ll have on our clients and our team.”

Stephen has successfully brokered deals across a multitude of industries, including but not limited to manufacturing, distribution, retail, service, restaurants, hospitality, and E-Commerce. As a former business owner himself, he understands the unique challenges and rewards that come with owning and operating Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). He firmly believes that SMBs are not only the driving force of our economy but also the heart and soul of our nation. In Stephen’s spending spare time he enjoys spending quality time with his family, and volunteering. His life reflects his belief in hard work, passion, and the importance of family.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.



