Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

Anne Jones, Business Advisor TBA-ENC

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Anne Jones, on board.

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is thrilled to welcome Anne Jones to their team. With a career spanning over 30 years in both public and privately held companies, Anne has successfully navigated the complexities of business transitions as both an employee and a leader. Her extensive experience in industrial businesses, with a focus on leadership, production, project management, and site operations, equips her with the expertise to drive results and manage change effectively.

"Anne's wealth of experience and her passion for helping others achieve their goals make her an incredible addition to our team," said Tony Khoury, Owner and Managing Director. "Her knowledge and leadership will be invaluable to our clients and our organization."

As a lifelong resident of North Carolina, Anne has spent her career serving the eastern part of the state. She has a strong affinity for helping individuals achieve their personal and professional goals while fostering growth and development. Outside of work, Anne and her husband, Merrill, enjoy traveling, attending sporting events, and spending time with their two children, Thomas and Ellen.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.



