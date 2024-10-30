ModernfoldStyles Transforms New Valley Hospital with Smoke Guard, Skyfold, and Modernfold Solutions

Skyfold’s retractable wall system enhances Valley Hospital’s multipurpose rooms, allowing for rapid transformations to accommodate various patient and staff needs. Smoke Guard systems at Valley Hospital provide crucial fire and smoke protection, seamlessly blending safety with a modern design. Modernfold’s flexible partition solutions bring versatility and privacy to key areas within Valley Hospital, supporting dynamic and adaptable spaces. Automated wall partitions make it easy for Valley Hospital to reconfigure spaces at the touch of a button, offering unmatched flexibility for healthcare environments. Integrate smoothly with Valley Hospital’s architectural design, providing both function and style in high-traffic areas.

ModernfoldStyles enhances Valley Hospital with flexible, safety-focused space solutions, supporting a wellness-centered, adaptable healthcare environment.

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Valley Hospital recently opened the doors to its newly relocated, state-of-the-art facility in Paramus, NJ, bringing advanced, patient-centered healthcare services to the community. Valley Health System, renowned for its commitment to compassionate care, collaborated with ModernfoldStyles to integrate innovative space management solutions that enhance both safety and adaptability across the hospital.Valley Health’s vision for a versatile, secure environment led them to partner with ModernfoldStyles, who joined forces with general contractor Torcon Inc. and HDR Architects and Engineers, P.C. The project included the installation of high-performance solutions, such as fifteen Smoke Guard M400 systems, three Skyfold Classic 51 partitions, and multiple Modernfold Acousti-Seal, Continuously Hinged, and Encore panels. Each of these systems was strategically placed to optimize key spaces, from elevator bays to multipurpose and conference rooms, creating adaptable, safe areas that support the hospital’s operational needs.Discover how ModernfoldStyles helped shape Valley Hospital’s new facility into a wellness-centered space. This in-depth case study provides insights into the innovative design and product solutions tailored to meet Valley’s unique requirements for flexibility and safety. See Modernfold, Smoke Guard, and Skyfold systems in action at Valley Hospital as our video takes you behind the scenes, showcasing how these products create adaptable, patient-focused environments and their transformative impact on healthcare spaces.Experience ModernfoldStyles solutions firsthand at our Bergen County Showroom. Schedule a tour to explore versatile space management options designed to enhance wellness, efficiency, and adaptability in any setting.ModernfoldStyles invites architects, designers, and professionals to join their free AIA-approved courses to stay current on industry best practices and expand their expertise in architectural design.ModernfoldStyles, based in South Hackensack, NJ, continues to lead in custom space management solutions that prioritize wellness and safety. The company offers architects, designers, and clients a hands-on experience at their Bergen County Showroom, where visitors can explore flexible, efficient design options.

Transforming Healthcare Spaces: Valley Hospital's Innovative Design with Modernfold, Smoke Guard & Skyfold

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.