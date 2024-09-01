ModernfoldStyles Transforms CosciaMoos Architecture Headquarters with ZONA Glass Wall Systems

ZONA Glass Walls seamlessly blend modern design with industrial elements at CosciaMoos HQ. CosciaMoos conference room featuring ZONA 1’s sleek glass partitions. ZONA Glass Walls enhance the aesthetic of CosciaMoos Architecture’s workspace. CosciaMoos HQ transformed by ZONA’s customizable glass partitions. ModernfoldStyles adds a fresh touch to CosciaMoos HQ with ZONA Walls.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModernfoldStyles, a leader in innovative architectural solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with CosciaMoos Architecture, bringing a fresh wave of design excellence to their newly reimagined headquarters in the heart of Philadelphia. Situated just a few streets from iconic landmarks such as City Hall and the Liberty Bell, the CosciaMoos office now stands as a beacon of architectural heritage fused with modernity, thanks to the transformative power of ZONA Glass Wall Systems.In reimagining the office space, ModernfoldStyles encountered a unique challenge: to harmonize the traditional architectural elements of the building with the contemporary aesthetic that defines CosciaMoos’ design ethos. The solution was found in ZONA Glass Wall Systems, which effortlessly integrated into the industrial-inspired interior, enhanced by striking graffiti-inspired murals that add a dynamic layer to the space.The ZONA 1 system, chosen for the conference room, proved to be the ideal choice. Its versatility in dimensions, glass thickness, panel types, and sound transmission class (STC) ratings, combined with the functionality of a movable partition, met the diverse needs of CosciaMoos Architecture. The design features a sliding door single-glazed partition, utilizing 7/16″ McGrory fixed glass with a unique fluted pattern, paired with ½” low iron tempered glass doors, creating a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.ModernfoldStyles remains committed to ensuring that its products, including those at CosciaMoos, not only enhance the present but stand the test of time. The company’s factory-trained, full-time technicians are on hand to repair, refurbish, and maintain the ZONA Glass Wall Systems, ensuring that the architectural brilliance at CosciaMoos remains intact for years to come.In another exciting milestone, ModernfoldStyles is thrilled to announce that Skyfold has achieved the remarkable feat of 10,000 walls sold. On September 10th, join us for the big reveal, where Skyfold will announce the milestone project and the dealer behind this success.ModernfoldStyles invites architecture enthusiasts and professionals to delve deeper into the innovative solutions they offer. The company encourages everyone to explore their recent projects , such as the flexible, modern spaces at Watchung Hills Regional High School's Media Center, and to discover the quality and versatility of Euro-Wall’s latest solutions tailored for both residential and commercial spaces. Visit their website to explore more. Subscribe to their YouTube channel to explore cutting-edge architectural trends, insightful tutorials, and expert discussions, including in-depth looks at the ZONA Glass Wall Systems. Additionally, check out the full CosciaMoos case study to see how ZONA transformed their space.

ModernfoldStyles Transforms CosciaMoos HQ with ZONA Glass Wall Systems | Architectural Innovation in Philadelphia PA

