New Renlita Bi-Fold Doors Enhance Design and Functionality at Heritage Financial Park by ModernfoldStyles

FISHKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heritage Financial Park, formerly Dutchess Stadium, has unveiled a groundbreaking architectural upgrade with the installation of four Renlita bi-fold doors. The home of the Hudson Valley Renegades, a minor league baseball team affiliated with the New York Yankees, Heritage Financial Park stands as a community centerpiece in the Hudson Valley, boasting a seating capacity of nearly 4,500. Beyond sports, the venue plays host to a wide variety of community events, including concerts, high school and college graduations, and the annual KFest concert.As part of the stadium's ongoing renovation following its purchase by Heritage Financial Credit Union in 2023, ModernfoldStyles partnered with Piazza Brothers Inc. to install Renlita’s advanced bi-fold doors to enhance the functionality and appeal of the newly designed left-field clubhouse, seating bowl, and restroom building. The project was expertly designed by the DLR Group and serves as a testament to modern innovation in architectural design.Renlita’s bi-fold doors offer a cutting-edge solution to the stadium’s design needs. These doors stand out due to their sleek, motor-free operation—requiring only a simple control box connected to a standard electrical outlet. This ensures that the doors maintain a clean and unobtrusive appearance while being highly functional. Their space-saving design aligns with the stadium’s modern aesthetic and allows for seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor areas.These doors also offer flexibility, contributing to the enhanced experience for fans and event attendees, reflecting the stadium’s commitment to providing top-tier facilities to the Hudson Valley community.Project Highlights:Architect: DLR GroupGeneral Contractor: Piazza Brothers, Inc.Product Installed: Renlita Bi-Fold Doors Watch the Renlita bi-fold doors in action and witness how their effortless functionality transforms space.For a closer look at ModernfoldStyles’ innovative design solutions, visit their showroom ModernfoldStyles, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative space management solutions. Our dedication to cutting-edge design and functionality drives us to deliver exceptional products that transform spaces, including those in stadiums, educational facilities, and commercial properties. If you’re interested in exploring these products for your next project, ModernfoldStyles has significantly reduced lead times for its Acousti-Seal Legacy and Encore products. Contact ModernfoldStyles today to learn more.

A Grand Slam in Design: Renlita’s Impact on Heritage Financial Park

