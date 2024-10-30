Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,129 in the last 365 days.

Mr Sam Hou Fai to visit Beijing for official appointment as Chief Executive

MACAU, October 30 - Mr Sam Hou Fai to visit Beijing for official appointment as Chief Executive

Government Information Bureau

2024-10-30 17:53

The Youtube video is unavailable

The Chief Executive-elect, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from 31 October to 2 November to receive the Order of the State Council confirming the official appointment as the six-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Mr Sam Hou Fai to visit Beijing for official appointment as Chief Executive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more