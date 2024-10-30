MACAU, October 30 - Mr Sam Hou Fai to visit Beijing for official appointment as Chief Executive Government Information Bureau 2024-10-30 17:53 The Youtube video is unavailable The Chief Executive-elect, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will visit Beijing from 31 October to 2 November to receive the Order of the State Council confirming the official appointment as the six-term Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

