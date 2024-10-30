Cultural Affairs Bureau launches 2025 desk calendar celebrating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List

MACAU, October 30 - In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) launches the 2025 desk calendar dedicated to the theme “Splendid Timeless Encounters”. The calendar features scenes from the Historic Centre of Macao, all of which were jointly created by local illustrator Yolanda Kog and designer Tramy Lui, reflecting the life of peace and harmony that takes place in heritage buildings over the years. Interested parties can register for the calendar from 5 November.

The Historic Centre of Macao is the largest, oldest and well-preserved architectural complex in China, in which Western architecture is predominate and Chinese and Western buildings complement each other. The Historic Centre of Macao was inscribed on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List on 15 July 2005, making it the 31st World Heritage site in China. As the year 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of its inscription on the World Heritage List, IC launches the 2025 desk calendar dedicated to the theme “Splendid Timeless Encounters” that is jointly created by local illustrator Yolanda Kog and designer Tramy Lui. Each calendar page features an illustration of the “Highlights of the Historic Centre of Macao” with a description of the relevant heritage site shown on the back page. These illustrations highlight the distinctive landscapes of the Historic Centre and depict the bustling life of the city, reflecting the public the feeling of their life being closely connected with culture. The outer package of the calendar is customised as a stand when it opens and as a gift when it closes. With the launch of desk calendar, IC hopes the public can cherish the Historic Centre of Macao together and appreciate the inherent cultural connotations.

Residents can register for the calendar through the Macao One Account and select the collection point (Macao Central Library, Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, Patane Library, Bairro da Ilha Verde Library, Mong Há Library, Taipa Library, Seac Pai Van Library​ and Macao Museum of Art) from 10am on 5 November to 11:59pm on 18 November 2024. If the number of registrants exceeds the quota, selection will be made by a random draw. Successful applicants of the first-round results will receive a SMS notification on 22 November 2024 and collect one desk calendar at the designated place by presenting the original identity document as provided at the time of registration from 26 November to 4 December 2024, while waitlisted applicants will receive a SMS notification on 10 December 2024 and collect the desk calendar accordingly from 11 to 19 December. Late collection of the desk calendar will be deemed as forfeited.

IC will continue to facilitate cultural conservation, dissemination and promotion, and further explore the cultural connotation of Macao, leveraging Macao’s role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”.

For the latest information about the IC, please visit the website www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.