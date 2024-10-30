Submit Release
RE: ROAD CLOSURE 89SB WINOOSKI BRIDGE

I89 SB south of Winooski bridge is back open. Drive safely Vermont.

 

I89 SB South of the Winooski Bridge has both lanes closed due to a traffic crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

