RE: ROAD CLOSURE 89SB WINOOSKI BRIDGE
I89 SB south of Winooski bridge is back open. Drive safely Vermont.
From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 8:07 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE 89SB WINOOSKI BRIDGE
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
I89 SB South of the Winooski Bridge has both lanes closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Benjamin Dubuque
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Williston PSAP
3294 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173
