Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,338 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks | First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A2004346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau                           

STATION:  St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 at 0919

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Dolan                                            

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July, 7, 2026 at 0919 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Dolan physically assaulted a family member. He was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 8, 2026 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  July, 8, 2026 at 1300 hours       

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF  

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Uploaded Image

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks | First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.