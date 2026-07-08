St. Albans Barracks | First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004346
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 at 0919
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christopher Dolan
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July, 7, 2026 at 0919 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Dolan physically assaulted a family member. He was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 8, 2026 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July, 8, 2026 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
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