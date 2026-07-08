St. Albans Barracks | First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2004346

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2026 at 0919

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ethan Allen Hwy, Georgia

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christopher Dolan

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July, 7, 2026 at 0919 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute that occurred in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Dolan physically assaulted a family member. He was ultimately lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on July 8, 2026 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July, 8, 2026 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993