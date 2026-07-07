Update No. 2: VSP provides update on Norwich death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on Norwich death investigation

NORWICH, Vermont (Monday, July 6, 2026) — The Vermont Health Department on Monday, July 6, 2026, informed the Vermont State Police that the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has issued findings regarding Noel Neely’s cause and manner of death.

The medical examiner determined the cause of her death was asphyxia by exclusion of oxygen. The manner of death is listed as “could not be determined.”

The state police investigation into the circumstances leading up to and following the death remains active and ongoing. No further information is available.

***Update No. 1: 3:10 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2026***

As the investigation continues, the Vermont State Police is able to identify the deceased woman as Noel A. Neely, 82, a resident of the home on Douglas Hill Road where the incident occurred.

This case remains open and active. The state police is working is in close communication with the Windsor County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding the details and circumstances of the case. Due to the ongoing investigation, VSP will be releasing no further details at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist in this matter is asked to call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

***Initial news release, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in the Windsor County town of Norwich.

The investigation began at about 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2026, when police received a report of a deceased woman at a property at 48 Douglas Hill Rd. First responders located a woman dead inside the residence.

Initial investigation indicates the woman’s death occurred under potentially suspicious circumstances. Everyone associated with this matter is accounted for, and there is no identified danger to the public.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. The state police will release the identity of the deceased female following further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit, with assistance from the Norwich Police Department.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

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