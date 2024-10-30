Learn the basics of muzzleloaders at Nov. 9 MDC program

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Muzzleloading rifles are becoming increasingly popular with hunters and recreational shooters.

People interested in learning the basics of shooting and caring for modern in-line muzzleloading rifles should sign up for the Nov. 9 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Learning to Shoot: Muzzleloaders” at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This free program will be from 8:30-11 a.m. and will include a classroom portion and a hands-on session at the shooting range. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199453

At the Nov. 9 program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will discuss the basics of shooting and maintaining a modern in-line muzzleloading rifle – which is one of the most popular types of muzzleloading firearms. Topics he will cover will include loading, shooting, cleaning, and storage.

During the hands-on portion of this program, participants will have an opportunity to shoot in-line muzzleloaders at Dalton’s shooting range. Participants can use muzzleloaders provided by Dalton Range staff or they can bring their own in-line muzzleloading rifles. Participants who bring their muzzleloaders will be required to leave all firearms in their vehicles until the classroom portion ends and they proceed down range to shoot. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom. This includes concealed carry handguns and magazines.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.