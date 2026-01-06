MDC to hold two free programs at Sullivan Scenic Regional Library Feb. 20

Body

SULLIVAN, MO.— Winter can be one of the best birding seasons of the year if you know the secrets to luring in our feathered winter visitors. It’s also a good time to learn useful knot tying skills for outdoor adventures ahead.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two free public programs on Friday, Feb. 20 at the Sullivan Scenic Regional Library Branch: Winter Bird ID and Introduction to Knot Tying.

Participants can attend either one or both programs. Preregistration is required for each program separately at the links provided below:

Winter Bird ID; 10 – 11:30 a.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJG.Join MDC for an enlightening program on winter birds and birdfeeders. Discover the various visitors you’re likely to encounter during the cold months and learn about the specific feeders and seeds that attract each species. Equip yourself with knowledge to create a bird-friendly environment in your backyard this winter.

http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJG.Join MDC for an enlightening program on winter birds and birdfeeders. Discover the various visitors you’re likely to encounter during the cold months and learn about the specific feeders and seeds that attract each species. Equip yourself with knowledge to create a bird-friendly environment in your backyard this winter. Introduction to Knot Tying; Noon – 1:30 p.m. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJp.

Can’t tie a knot so you tie a lot? This course is designed to show you how to tie the 10 most basic knots for the outdoors. Participants will learn about each knot and see how they can be used in the field. There will also be chances for hands-on practice.

The Sullivan Branch of the Scenic Regional Library is located at 525 Cumberland Way in Sullivan. To reach Meramec Conservation Area from the I-44 exit at Sullivan, take Highway 185 south five miles to the area sign. The area is on the north side of Highway 185.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.