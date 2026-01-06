Create your own nature-themed quilt with MDC in 2026

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – In the coming year, learn about the natural world while exploring your creative side with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at a nature art series that will be held monthly. These programs, Nature’s Needlers, meet monthly and guide participants through Missouri’s natural communities using the art of embroidery.

By signing up for these series, participants are committing to attending the majority of the twelve monthly sessions that are needed to complete a blocking quilt. Participants will need to supply their own embroidery hoop, needle, and thread. MDC staff will provide patterns, fabric, light boards, and Frixion pens for tracing the patterns. In southeastern Missouri, there are two opportunities to join these programs in-person. They are as follows:

Swamp Needlers: Missouri Streams at Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center: This class will typically meet on the second Monday of each month from 10-11 a.m. Register for this series at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3B. Questions about this series can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock at sally.hancock@mdc.mo.gov.

Nature Needlers: Missouri Streams at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: This class will meet on the third Thursday of each month at 3 and 6 p.m. Register for the 6 p.m. class at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJh. Join the waiting list for the 3 p.m. class at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJ7. Questions about this series can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Sara Bradshaw at sara.bradshaw@mdc.mo.gov or to MDC Conservation Educator Anna Nordwald at anna.nordwald@mdc.mo.gov.

For those who are unable to attend an in-person class, a virtual opportunity is available. Participants of the virtual series will need to provide their own supplies. Register for the daytime virtual series at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3f and the nighttime virtual series at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3g. Questions about the virtual series can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock at sally.hancock@mdc.mo.gov.

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is located at 24279 State Highway 51 in Puxico. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.