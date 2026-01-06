Learn to use prescribed fire as a land management tool with MDC Jan. 24 in Ewing

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. Landowners can join the Missouri Department of Conservation at a prescribed burn workshop Jan. 24 from 9a.m. to noon at the Ewing R-4 Fire House.

This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management. A demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop if weather allows. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for being outdoors during the burn. Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oJS. Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Forester Kyle Monroe at kyle.monroe@mdc.mo.gov. The Ewing R-4 Fire House is located at 101 Main Street in Ewing.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.