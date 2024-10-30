Measurabl Appoints Edward Allen as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Real Estate Sustainability Platform

Former MSCI Managing Director joins Measurabl amidst rising global demand for investment-grade sustainability data to fuel financial decision making.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG data management solution for real estate, is announcing the appointment of Edward Allen as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Allen’s hire comes as the company continues to rapidly scale and deepen its bench of industry leaders, driven by the rising demand for investment-grade sustainability data and analytics solutions. Allen’s appointment follows Measurabl’s successful $93M Series D funding round in late 2023 and signals the company’s continued global expansion. This development comes on the heels of an exciting year, during which Measurabl launched its new data platform, Measurabl Quantum—the world’s first Real Estate sustainability Cloud. This platform, which hosts the largest and most detailed real estate sustainability dataset, follows Measurabl's move into the data space through significant partnerships with FTSE Russell and Preqin.

Allen brings nearly three decades of expertise in driving revenue growth across the real estate, financial technology, data, and sustainability sectors. As CRO, he will oversee Measurabl’s global sales, account management, partnerships, revenue operations, and solutions engineering, and implementing Measurabl’s customer-first growth strategy. Allen’s experience on Wall Street not only provides him with a strong foundation in capital markets, but also is a testament to his skills in building and nurturing client relationships.

“With Edward’s extensive background in capital markets, we are confident that he will accelerate Measurabl’s global expansion while delivering exceptional value across owner, operator and investor segments,” said Maureen Waters, President of Measurabl. “His expertise in capital markets, particularly from his time at MSCI and Goldman Sachs, gives him a unique insight into how our customers can leverage sustainability data to meet their sustainability and financial goals. His customer-first approach will help strengthen our go-to-market strategies, solidifying Measurabl’s position as the leading ESG data platform in real estate.”

Before joining Measurabl, Allen spent 20 years at MSCI, where he held multiple senior roles, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage for the Americas in the ESG & Climate business. In this role, he led a 75-person team focused on delivering ESG and climate data, analytics, and solutions to institutional investors, asset managers, banks and insurers across the Americas, helping them make better informed investment and risk management decisions.

Allen’s capital market experience is invaluable to Measurabl as the company expands solutions for stakeholders throughout the real estate investment value chain. At MSCI, he drove client success within the Index Business and Asset Owner Segment, working closely with large institutional investors—including asset managers, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds—to provide data and analytic solutions that aligned with their investment and risk management strategies. His financial expertise is rooted in his early career at Goldman Sachs, where he spent five years in institutional sales, managing relationships with major asset owners including insurance companies, banks, and asset managers.

“I’m thrilled to join Measurabl at such a critical time for both the company and the broader real estate industry,” said Edward Allen, Chief Revenue Officer of Measurabl. “The financialization of sustainability is rapidly transforming how businesses operate, invest, and grow. As sustainability becomes a core financial metric, companies have recognized that robust material non-financial data is a driver of long-term value creation. Measurabl is at the forefront of this shift, helping the real estate industry leverage high-quality, actionable ESG data to enhance financial performance, attract capital, and mitigate risk.”

Allen’s appointment reinforces Measurabl’s commitment to driving innovation in the ESG space. With Measurabl’s platform now tracking ESG performance across more than 18 billion square feet of real estate in 93 countries, the company is positioned to lead the push for more transparent and actionable sustainability data. Under Allen’s leadership, Measurabl aims to broaden its market reach, innovate and launch new products, integrate new data frameworks and reporting standards and expand services to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

