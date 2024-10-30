New Music Alert Return To Love from Christian / Gospel artist Crystal Lewis

Crystal Lewis

Track Title: Return To Love Genre: Christian / Gospel Launch Date: 6th September 2024 ISRC Code: TCAIR2424099

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETURN TO LOVEA COMPILATION ALBUM FEATURING: WILLIAM MATTHEW, CRYSTAL LEWIS, SHANE WILSON WILLIAMS, BRITT BUCHANAN,MELINDA WATTS, NIKKI LEONTI & RYAND EDGARIn June 2024 a group of 9 writers came together in Nashville, Tennessee to write songs for the church. Across theological and political lines, these writers gathered with one goal in mind, to call the Church in America to reject political idolatry and to remember their first love.From that time of fellowship, meditation & songwriting the album Return to Love was birthed. 9 songs depicting God's heart for humanity and the church's cry of worship back to Jesus. Return to Love is a modern-day Christian americana album weaving contemporary worship sounds with Afrobeats, Pop, R&B and Rock music, featuring performances from established artists such as William Matthews, Crystal Lewis, Shana Wilson-Williams, Britton Buchanan, Melinda Watts, Ryan Edgar and Nikki Leonti.Whether you are full of faith or struggling to believe, Return to Love is the antidote to the spirit of fear and division so many are burdened by. This album was written to encourage and strengthen your heart and uplift and inspire fresh devotion to the way of Jesus. We pray that Return to Love be a reminder to the church in America and abroad that in times of trouble when lies are running free... There's a different story.Contact Crystal Lewis via Erin Etoroma at erinomusiccontact@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

