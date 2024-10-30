Dräger X-am 2x00 and 5x00 series Multi Gas detector Argon Electronics Logo Argon training simulator for Dräger X-am 2x00 and 5x00 series Multi Gas detectors

UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergency response teams worldwide use different tools and personal protective equipment including mobile gas detectors to warn the rescuers from dangerous gas concentrations.

Dräger mobile gas detectors are produced for a wide range of industries, including the Fire Service, Mining/ Mine Rescue and Industry. Rescue teams in those industries have a growing demand for realistic training including portable gas detection.

To satisfy this rising demand for safe, repeatable and effective training, Dräger and Argon have cooperated to create the X-am 2x00/ 5x00 series Multi Gas training simulator which looks, feels, acts and alarms like real portable multi gas detectors Dräger X-am 2500, 2800, 5000, 5600 or 5800 to deliver a safe, realistic training experience for users of Dräger portable gas detectors.

Users can configure settings, like alarm limits, and select simulated sensors/gases to represent their operational X-am 2x00 or 5x00 series detector.

Gas sources can be simulated in different ways, including Argon’s Ultra Sonic beacons which are compatible with their Chemical Warfare simulators for those more advanced multi detector exercises.

“I am very happy, that the powerful portfolio of Personal Air Monitoring gas detectors of Dräger X-am series are accompanied now with a safe, realistic and useful training simulator from Argon Electronics. This will help many of our customers to train even better for their important jobs in rescue in the Fire Service, Mine Rescue teams and industrial environments,” said Rüdiger Weich, Global Product Manager for portable gas detection from Dräger in Germany. Being a Volunteer Fire Fighter working in HazMat-Teams, Rüdiger knows from his own experience how important realistic training is.

Argon Founder and Managing Director Steven Pike added: “I am delighted Argon was selected as a partner to create this superb training system. Dräger are the latest in a long line of detector manufacturers we have had the pleasure to collaborate with delivering world class CBRN and HazMat training solutions for use by emergency responders and specialist agencies on a global basis.”

Argon simulators have transformed CBRN and HazMat training enabling safe, environmentally friendly training exercises to be set up with ease and in minutes permitting exercises to take place how, where and when you want.

