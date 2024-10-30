Deputy President Paul Mashatile appraises National Assembly on Government efforts to address water challenges in the country, 31 Oct
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 31 October 2024, brief Members of Parliament in the National Assembly on a range of issues including progress made by Government in addressing water challenges in the country and resolving the high-unemployment rate in productive sectors of the economy. The Deputy President will also update Members on Government efforts to building requisite skills to meet the labour market demand.
Following his recent successful Working Visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Deputy President will provide an update on the keenness of investors from the United Kingdom and Ireland to tap into various sectors such as the finance, energy, transportation and infrastructure development.
As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will outline critical measures undertaken by Government to avert a stage where adequate supply of water becomes a crisis in the country.
Additionally, the Deputy President will highlight the steps taken by the Department of Water and Sanitation against some municipalities for various acts of pollution and environmental damage, as well as other long term strategies to address the wide-spread contamination of water and infrastructure challenges in municipalities.
The Deputy President will further update on the discussions around the proposed National Dialogue and on progress regarding the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, to give effect to the expropriation of land without compensation.
Details of the sitting are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 31 October 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: Nieuwmeester Marquee, Cape Town
Livestreaming: on DSTV Parliamentary Channel 408
