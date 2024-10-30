Freen OÜ Joins Ukrainian Wind Energy Association to Strengthen Small Wind Energy Sector in Ukraine

Freen OÜ Joins UWEA to Enhance Small Wind Energy Solutions in Ukraine, Driving Sustainable Access and Energy Transition Efforts Nationwide.

KOHTLA-JäRVE, IDA-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freen OÜ, a manufacturer of small vertical axis wind turbines based in Estonia, has announced its membership of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA). This is a significant step in the Estonian company's commitment to increase access to sustainable energy worldwide. Known for its patented soft blades technology of small Diarreus wind turbines and its 25,000 square meter production facility, Freen OÜ provides high quality, affordable wind energy solutions . The company’s entry into UWEA aligns with its mission to make wind energy accessible to communities, private investors and business, enhancing renewable energy options in Ukraine and beyond.With an impressive annual production capacity of 4,000 wind turbines , Freen OÜ combines scalable production with efficient global logistics, ensuring that its products reach markets in need of sustainable energy solutions. Freen's entry into the Ukrainian market is expected to support national efforts in energy transition towards renewable sources, particularly by bolstering the small wind energy sector, which holds immense potential for growth in Ukraine.Kate Samedova, Director of Sales and Marketing at Freen OÜ, does not hide her enthusiasm about Freen joining the UWEA, emphasizing the common mission of both organizations. She said, ‘Joining the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association is a significant milestone for Freen. We are committed to providing cost-effective and efficient wind energy solutions that have the potential to improve access to wind energy in Ukraine and beyond. Working with UWEA, we aim to accelerate the deployment of small wind technologies across the country, working together towards a more sustainable future for all.’The Ukrainian Wind Energy Association, a prominent advocate for wind energy since its founding in 2008, works to foster the development of wind energy infrastructure and promote collaboration among key stakeholders in the industry. UWEA’s role in connecting wind power project developers, equipment manufacturers, suppliers, utilities, and policymakers has been instrumental in advancing Ukraine’s renewable energy goals.Collaboration of Freen OÜ to UWEA is expected to drive the development of small-scale wind energy in Ukraine and support the creation of more sustainable and reliable energy solutions for communities across the country.About Freen OÜFreen OÜ is an Estonia-based manufacturer of Vertical-Axis Small Wind Turbines, committed to delivering affordable and reliable wind energy solutions globally. With EU-based manufacturing and compliance to strict quality standards, Freen combines engineering expertise and patented technology to offer dependable wind energy solutions for diverse needs. Freen's mission is rooted in providing sustainable energy solutions for communities. Learn more about Freen About UWEAThe Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the development and adoption of wind energy technologies in Ukraine established in 2008. A member of the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA) and the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA), UWEA plays a vital role in advancing Ukraine's renewable energy goals and fostering a sustainable, CO₂-neutral energy future.

