Shenzhen Shangsha by Zhubo Design Wins Bronze in A' Architecture Awards

Shenzhen Shangsha

Zhubo Design's Innovative Kindergarten Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Zhubo Design as a Bronze winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their exceptional work, Shenzhen Shangsha. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Shenzhen Shangsha kindergarten design within the architecture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and functional design.The Shenzhen Shangsha kindergarten design by Zhubo Design demonstrates a strong connection to the needs of the community it serves. By creating diverse spatial levels and distinctive activity spaces, the design breaks away from conventional kindergarten layouts, offering children a rich visual and spatial experience. This approach aligns with current trends in educational architecture, which prioritize stimulating environments that foster learning and development.Zhubo Design's award-winning Shenzhen Shangsha kindergarten stands out for its unique integration of urban context and innovative spatial design. The project draws inspiration from the surrounding urban village, embedding three distinct activity spaces within a complete building form. These spaces, characterized by different shapes and light patterns, create a dynamic and engaging environment for children. The design's thoughtful use of construction materials and techniques allows for the realization of a complex three-dimensional folded image while meeting on-site construction requirements.The recognition bestowed upon Shenzhen Shangsha by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhubo Design's commitment to excellence and innovation in architecture. This achievement is expected to inspire the firm's future projects, driving them to continue pushing the boundaries of design while prioritizing the needs of the communities they serve. By setting a high standard for kindergarten design, Shenzhen Shangsha has the potential to influence industry practices and contribute to the advancement of educational architecture.Shenzhen Shangsha was brought to life by a talented team of architects and designers at Zhubo Design. The project was led by Feng Guochuan and Gong Xiaowen as project managers, with Yin Yipeng serving as the project execution manager. The design team consisted of Liu Shaoyi, Haosai, Deng Hua, Li Tong, Wang Jieqiong, Li Yanlong, and Qi Xiaohan, who collaborated to create this award-winning kindergarten.Interested parties may learn more about Shenzhen Shangsha and its designers at:About Zhubo DesignFounded in 1996, Zhubo Design is a leading architectural design firm based in China, offering comprehensive services ranging from architectural design to urban planning, landscape design, and interior design. With over two decades of experience, the company has expanded its expertise to include prefabricated architecture, BIM technology, green building, and intelligent building solutions. Zhubo Design holds a Class-A Certificate of Qualification for Architectural Engineering Design and is committed to delivering innovative, sustainable, and socially responsible designs that enhance the built environment and improve quality of life.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of innovation, technical proficiency, and aesthetic appeal. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of design excellence, highlighting the potential of these works to influence industry standards and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative products and projects that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing and celebrating groundbreaking designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through design excellence. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://architecturedesignaward.com

