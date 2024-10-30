SmartPools® Unveils Revolutionary Natural, Mineral Water Swimming Pool at Exclusive Event in Kuala Lumpur

Dato’ Awie officially launches Asia’s first natural, mineral water pool, flanked by Executive Director Faizan Khan and Technical Director Zeeshan Khan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartPools, a Malaysian brand with local manufacturing and R&D capabilities, hosted an exclusive showcase at Route 77, Harley Davidson, Jalan Ampang, unveiling its revolutionary swimming pool technology. The event, titled "Live the Water Life", highlighted how Malaysian innovation is transforming swimming pools into a hub for fitness, hydrotherapy, and wellness globally.The highlight of the event was the launch of Asia's first natural mineral water pool, which uses zero chlorine by utilizing photocatalytic oxidization in conjunction with hydrogen peroxide as an alternative to chlorine. This groundbreaking innovation was officially inaugurated by Malaysian celebrity, singer, musician, and actor Dato' Awie. The new technology removes the harmful effects associated with chlorine, such as skin irritation, dryness, eye irritation, and potential aggravation of respiratory conditions. Hydrogen peroxide breaks down into hydrogen and oxygen, leaving no chemical residue, thus offering a safer and more natural swimming experience.Prior to the main launch, attendees, including media representatives, VIPs, and special guests, explored the future of water-based living through interactive demonstrations of SmartPools' patented Laminar Aqua Propulsion System (LAPS). This technology, which has been transforming the pool industry since 2007, produces smooth,fully-adjustable (up-to 5.5 km/h), volumetric water flow that simulates the currents of natural, open water.The event showcased how the LAPS System is adaptable to various uses:1. Swimming: Enables the user to swim endlessly in the same spot, performing the entire range of swim strokes and working out their entire body.2. Hydrotherapy: Harnessing water's natural buoyancy and tension-relieving pressure for therapeutic healing.3. Wellness: Preventing ailments through maintaining optimal blood circulation and muscle relaxation through controlled volumetric currents.Faizan Khan, Executive Director of SmartPoolsInternational, shared the ethos behind the 'The Water Life', emphasizing the brand's commitment to bringing people closer to nature at the convenience of their own, modern homes. He stated, "water has this amazing ability to support us, to quite literally take the weight off our shoulders. It can challenge us physically without beating up our joints. It can soothe our muscles and calm our minds. But let's be real - most of us don't have the time or opportunity to access the benefits. That's where SmartPools comes in. We've taken all these scientifically proven benefits of water and packaged them into a system that fits right into your daily routine.”The event also highlighted how SmartPools' pool designs are tailored for compact spaces, commonly found in modern Malaysian homes. These pools fit seamlessly into small residential, spaces without compromising on functionality due to the LAPS-generated current, which holds the swimmer in one place as they move against it. The SmartPools Arena Debut (15’ x 8’ x 3.5’) namely, is only the size of a parking bay, yet still enables an Olympic-sized swimming experience.During the event, attendees witnessed live demonstrations illustrating the versatility of SmartPools' technology. Accomplished swimmer and triathlete Andy Foo demonstrated the fitness benefits of the LAPS system, while Dr Abi, an aesthetic and wellness physician from Aura Wellness, highlighted its hydrotherapy applications, sharing how integrating SmartPoolsinto daily life can positively impact your physical and mental well-being.SmartPoolscontinues to redefine how individuals experience water with their latest chlorine-free pool sanitization system. The brand's focus on sustainable and health-conscious innovations continues to meet the evolving needs of modern lifestyles while prioritizing user convenience and wellbeing. While answering a question on the future of The Water Life, Faizan mentioned how “It has been the dream of many health-conscious customers to have a natural, mineral water oasis in their backyard. The SmartPools Chlorine-Free solution finally makes this dream come true.”

