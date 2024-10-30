Gov. Justice delivers $4.4 million Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization grant for Wheeling Gateway Center

WHEELING, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today $4.4 million in funding through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant program for the Wheeling Gateway Center. Funding will be utilized to redevelop the former Wheeling Inn site into the Wheeling Gateway Center. The 20,000-square-foot welcome center will feature a heritage museum, event space, retail shops, office areas, a marquee restaurant, and outdoor plazas. This historic investment marks the first time the state has partnered with a local community to build an official state welcome center. The model will allow more flexibility in the building's uses and free up West Virginia Division of Highways state employees who have traditionally had to oversee these facilities in addition to the roads in their district.

