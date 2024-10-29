Submit Release
Arrest Made in Northeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, October 7, 2024, at approximately 8:44 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 100 block of T Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS was called to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Taquan Turner, of Alexandria, VA.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant 19-year-old Malachi Davarchi Mack of Northeast, DC was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24155690

###

