Sunergy Systems Offers Concert Finance Loan

We are pleased to be able to offer our solar customers this unique solar financing program. Concert Finance will help more households go solar with transparency and flexibility!" — Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned residential solar and battery installation company, has recently partnered with a consumer-friendly financing company that brings new transparency to solar loans for their customers. Concert Finance offers financing for Sunergy Systems’ solar customers for as little as $0 down.The most important difference with the Concert Finance solar loan is that there are no origination or hidden contractor fees. This means that the loan amount is the same as the cash price and the installer is not increasing the overall cost of their system in order for the customer to finance the project. Finance offers from other solar lenders include fees that can increase the overall cost of the installation by over 40%!Concert Finance uses an easy to qualify process that Sunergy design consultants can walk customers through in minutes. Homeowners are able to prequalify for up to $135,000 with a soft credit check that will not affect their credit score. The loan offers low introductory payments for the first 18 months. At the 18-month mark, solar customers have the option to adjust their monthly loan payment depending on how much of their solar tax credit they contribute to pay down the loan amount.The Concert loan has a 25-year term to keep monthly payments as low as possible but can be paid off at any time with no hassle or prepayment penalty. Going solar with Sunergy Systems and a Concert Finance loan means homeowners can get solar using a loan with monthly payments that may be about the same as their current energy bills. As utility rates increase in the future, the loan payment remains constant, saving customers $ each month. Customers can also add automatic back-up power to their solar systems with either Tesla Powerwall 3 or Enphase iQ5P.“We are pleased to be able to offer our solar customers this unique solar financing program,” stated Howard Lamb, Founder of Sunergy Systems. “Concert Finance will help more households go solar with transparency and flexibility!”Sunergy Systems has firmly established itself as one of the most well-respected and experienced solar providers in the Pacific Northwest . It excels in consultation, design, and customer satisfaction and now offers an exceptional finance option with Concert Finance.Rates are as low as 8.39% with a qualified credit score. Homeowners can learn more on the Sunergy System’s website sunergysystems.com/residential/residential-solar-financing/About Sunergy SystemsSince 2005 Sunergy Systems, an employee-owned company, has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy and battery back-up storage systems using the best technology and craftsmanship for residential applications throughout the entire Puget Sound area. Offering one of Washington State’s most comprehensive warranty and performance guarantees, Sunergy Systems has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. Sunergy Systems provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.###

