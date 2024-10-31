Solar Simplified Expands Partnership with LastMile Energy, Taking Over Management of Key Community Solar Project in MA

Solar Simplified, a national leader in community solar aggregation, is proud to announce an expansion of its collaboration with LastMile Energy.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Simplified, a national leader in community solar aggregation, is proud to announce an expansion of its collaboration with LastMile Energy. Solar Simplified has taken over management of a key community solar project in Massachusetts that was previously managed by one of the largest competitors in the industry. The project, transferred to Solar Simplified due to challenges with subscription fulfillment and high customer churn, marks a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two companies.

Solar Simplified is already managing eight community solar projects for LastMile Energy. The addition of this latest project further demonstrates the trust LastMile Energy has in Solar Simplified's ability to provide top-tier subscription management, customer retention, and project optimization.

“We’re thrilled to deepen our partnership with LastMile Energy,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. “Our expertise in managing community solar projects allows us to turn around underperforming assets and consistently deliver stronger outcomes for both our customers and asset owner partners. This project is a prime opportunity to demonstrate our ability to optimize performance, reduce churn, and provide long-term stability, just as we’ve successfully done with other portfolios across New York, Massachusetts, and beyond.”

The transferred project had previously struggled with low subscription levels and high attrition under the former manager. Solar Simplified’s proven track record in successfully enrolling customers and minimizing turnover will help bring this project to full subscription.

“We are very pleased with the personalized service and attention the Solar Simplified team has given to our projects and are looking forward to doing many more projects with them,” said Sachin Patel, CEO and Founder of LastMile Energy.

This expanded collaboration marks a major step for both companies as Solar Simplified strengthens its presence in Massachusetts. By taking on underperforming projects and ensuring they achieve full subscription, Solar Simplified continues to drive the adoption of clean energy while supporting the financial success of its partners.

Solar Simplified’s customer-focused management model is designed to maximize subscription levels, reduce customer churn, and ensure long-term project viability. This capability is especially important in the growing community solar market, where maintaining consistent subscriptions and reliable revenue streams is crucial for success.

